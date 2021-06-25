Robert Vadra's Car Hit From Behind After Braking Suddenly; challaned For Dangerous Driving

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a challan for dangerous and negligent driving to businessman Robert Vadra, who is also the son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

According to the Delhi Police, Vadra's car was hit from behind on the Barapullah flyover in southeast Delhi, after he suddenly applied the brake. Vadra was reportedly going to the office with his security personnel at the time of the incident. His car decelerated and was hit from behind by another car.

"The vehicle of Robert Vadra was challaned under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (dangerous driving). He suddenly applied the brake, which resulted in the vehicle of his security team hitting his car from behind." the Delhi Police said.

Coincidentally, seven years ago, a youth in Delhi was chased and challaned under the same section for overtaking Robert Vadra's car in South Delhi. After being held, the youth told the police that he was unaware of the VIP movement.

(With inputs from agency)