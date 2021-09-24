Rohini Court Firing: Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi Calls For Comprehensive Security Review In

Expressing concern over the firing by gangsters at the Rohini court, senior Supreme Court lawyer KTS Tulsi on Friday suggested that there is a need for a comprehensive security review in the courts. Referring to the court shootout, Tulsi said it indicates that people have no fear of the court or the law. He also noted that this is not the first firing incident that has taken place in a courtroom.

"We need to gear up the police force which is deployed for regulating people entry and exit. People came and walked away nobody stopped them. There should be a comprehensive review of security in the courts," Tulsi told ANI.

Stating that practising lawyers will be worried about their security after the shootout incident, the SC senior counsel welcomed the Delhi bar association's call for abstinence from work on September 25.

"Lawyers must be worried even if they go to court without any review of the security procedure, everyone will be wondering whether they are the target. Lawyers would like to be assured and entire security arrangements should be discussed with the executive committee only then courts will be able to function normally," he added.

Rohini Court shootout

Earlier in the day, a firing incident was reported at Rohini court in Delhi in which gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi, who was Delhi's most wanted criminal, was shot dead. The incident took place in Rohini court number 206 when Jitender Gogi was being taken to be produced before the judge. Three people were injured in the firing, while two assailants were killed in a counterfire by the Delhi police.

Incidentally, this is the fourth such firing instance to have taken place inside Rohini court over the last five years. In light of the shocking incident, the Delhi Bar Association ordered abstinence from work until the revision of security norms in the court. Expressing displeasure over the lack of security, the lawyers have called for a one-day strike in all district courts of Delhi.

An order issued by the Bar Association stated that lawyers will abstain from work on Saturday, September 25, on account of the shootout at the Rohini court.

(With inputs from agency)