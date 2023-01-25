'RRR' Music Composer MM Keeravaani, Raveena Tandon To Receive Padma Shri Honour

MM Keeravani, 'RRR' music composer, will be bestowed with a Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India, the Centre announced on Wednesday, January 25. Keeravani, whose song 'Naatu Naatu' is in the running for the Oscars, is among 91 people who will be bestowed the Padma Shri on Republic Day, January 26. Raveena Tandon, Bollywood actor, was another well-known entertaintment personality in the list of Padma Shri awardees. Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will be bestowed the Padma Vibhushan.

MM Keeravani on a winning spree

MM Keeravaani has been on a winning spree. He recently won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award in the Best song category for the 'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu'. The song is also nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars.

Among Keeravaani's other well-known compositions are those from the films 'Kshana Kshanam', 'Varasudu', 'Paheli', 'Magadheera', and the 'Baahubali' franchise.

Raveena Tandon back in headlines

Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with 'Patthar Ke Phool' and went on to work in several films like 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Mohra', 'Diwale', 'Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi', among others.

The actress was recently chosen as a delegate at the W20, the women empowerment engagement wing, at G20 India’s Presidency.

The Padma awards are given to exceptional people in the fields of sports, social work, literature and education, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, public affairs, and social work. It can also be presented for advancing Indian culture, defending human rights, and conserving biodiversity, among other things.

Padma awards are presented by the President of India at the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. There are 19 female recipients on the list this year and it includes 91 Padma Shri Awards, 9 Padma Bhushan Awards, and 6 Padma Vibhushan Awards.