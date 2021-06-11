RRU Signs MoU With The Black Cat Commandos, National Security Guard (NSG)

Taking the endeavors to create indigenous anti-drone systems, agile bomb disposal suits, night vision optics, and setting up a state-of-the-art forensics lab ahead, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) has signed an MoU with the Black Cat Commandos.

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), an Institute of National Importance pioneering in National Security and Police Administration of India set up under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India with a mandate to serve the nation by inculcating the latest technology for better Policing and National Security has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Security Guard (NSG) an elite zero error force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MoU was signed between Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor, RRU, and Shri M.A. Ganapathy, IPS, Director General, NSG in presence of Dr. Akshat Mehta, University Dean, RRU; Shri Konark Rai, Managing Director, Security, and Scientific-Technical Research Association and the entire NSG echelons. The occasion was witnessed online by Dr. Hemant Darbari, Director-General, C-DAC (RRU Partner), and the dignitaries from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The MOU is geared to fit the needs of the National Security Guard in terms of their academic training accreditation, meeting the equipment’s gap through incubating Indian start-ups and providing an impetus to the National Bomb Data Centre. The three verticals of the MoU are aimed at strengthening the core competencies of the NSG which are counter-terrorism, counter-IED, and anti-hijacking” said MA Ganapathy, DG NSG. The DG also said that “NSG and all security forces experience a deficiency of innovative technologies, and several exploratory procurements do not realize their full potential primarily due to the risk-averse approach in India. He expressed his hope that the Security and Scientific-Technical Research Association (SASTRA) will be able to bridge this technological gap.” The emphasis shall be on the development of niche equipment that enables non-invasive and contactless methods of assuring security to Indians. The MOU will consequently serve as an open space for the exchange of ideas for technological innovation and training.

“Rashtriya Raksha University sees the Central Armed Police Forces, Central Police Organisations, and State Police Organisations as its natural allies and partners, and key to delivering the National Interest of the nation. RRU being a premium center of knowledge is fostering an intellectual ecosystem around four verticals Training, Research, Education, and Extension (TREE). The synergy between NSG and RRU will be crucial to create a peaceful, prosperous and stable world order. RRU has also established the Security and Scientific-Technical Research Association (SASTRA) to serve the innovation requirements of the forces” said, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, VC, Rashtriya Raksha University.



“The cooperation and collaboration with RRU include sharing of problem statements on creating indigenous anti-drone systems, agile bomb disposal suit, night vision optics, Sudarshan Bomb Data Management system and setting up a state-of-the-art forensics lab,” said Maj Gen. R Ravi, IG, Training Centre, NSG.



A partner of SASTRA, Mr. Sameer Joshi of the New Space Research and Technologies Pvt. Ltd. also received the prestigious NSG CIED and CT Innovators Awardees for the development of swarm drones technology and demonstrated a swarm formation of 75 drones.



“SASTRA will work closely with the NSG on its equipment gap through incubation and technology acceleration. This will encourage our youth to integrate themselves into the security discourses of the country and contribute to the mission of ‘Atmanirbharta’. At SASTRA, this ecosystem will be used for developing intelligence coupled with machine learning algorithms for Counter-Terrorism and Anti-Hijacking, Internal security and Police Administration, Information Technology and Cybersecurity, Forensic Science and Risk Management, Criminology and Crime Science, Border Management and Intelligence, Predictive Policing, Develop algorithms for preventing crime before its occurrence” said Mr. Konark Rai.