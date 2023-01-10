Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Muslims have nothing to fear in India but stated that they should abandon their supremacy narrative. He also extended support to the LGBTQ and said that they are also part of society.

In an exclusive conversation with RSS-affilated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya, Bhagwat said, "The simple truth is this—Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith, they can, if they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice."

He added, "There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy. We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together- they must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here- whether a Hindu or a communist- must give up this logic."

Mohan Bhagwat on LGBTQ

On the LGBTQ issue, the RSS chief said that we have to find a way to provide the community with social acceptance.

"We want them to have their own private space and to feel that they, too, are a part of the society. This is such a simple issue. We will have to promote this view because all other ways of resolving it will be futile. Therefore, on such matters, the Sangh relies on the wisdom of our traditions," Bhagwat told organiser.

Bhagwat cautions Hindu society against yet another war

The RSS sarsanghchalak also cautioned the Hindu society against yet another war. He said that the war is against the enemy within.