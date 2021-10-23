RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale Rejects Left-Right Binary, Opines 'many Of Our Ideas Are Leftist'

Rejecting the Left-Right binary in modern-day political discourse, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asserted that India has space for ideas of both sides. Speaking at the launch of the book- The Hindutva Paradigm: Integral Humanism and Quest for a Non-Western Worldview by RSS national executive member Ram Madhav on Friday, Hosabale opined that "Hindutva is neither Right nor Left". Revealing that many of the ideas emanating from the RSS are "leftist" in nature, he opined that the ideological and geographical divide has blurred in the post-globalization era.

Dattatreya Hosabale remarked, "Calling this West or East, the Left and the Right- all these things are suitable for our present-day political discourse. When I say present-day, I mean the post-Second World War (period) when the new world order started and it continues post-liberalization, privatization and globalization. The West is not totally West. The East is not totally East. The Left is not totally Left and the Right is not totally Right. I am from RSS. We have never said in our discourse inside the RSS in any training camps that we are rightists. Many (of our) ideas are almost like Leftist ideas."

"The world is embracing each other's ideas. This is the essence of Hindutva. We have to take the best of everything from every corner and mould it to suit your surroundings, your environment, your life, your immediate needs. We have started a political conflict on the so-called ideologies of the Left and the Right- capitalism and communism. Both have died their timely death. Some of the ideas of the capitalist and communist philosophy will be there to lead this world," the RSS general secretary added.

Mohan Bhagwat's emphasis on unity

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor on October 13, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India's strength lies in its unity. Highlighting that Veer Savarkar advocated unity, he claimed that the partition wouldn't have taken place if the former's advice was heeded. Moreover, he lamented that the "divide and rule" policy introduced by the British is still being used in democracy today.