RT-PCR Tests In India ‘do Not Miss’ Any Variants Of COVID Virus, Confirms Health Ministry

The Central government on April 16 clarified that RT-PCR tests "do not miss" various variants of the SARS-COV-2. The Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news. The government’s clarification came amid media reports that RT-PCR tests are “failing” to detect new variants of the novel virus. There are various mutations of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been found in many countries including India.

RT-PCR detect COVID variants

The COVID-19 mutation variants found in India include UK mutations, Brazil mutations, South Africa variants. However, the centre has now explained that the RT-PCR test will reveal all the COVID-19 variants. He further said that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium has processed 13,000+ samples for Genome Sequencing. The central government however expressed concern that despite their advice several states did not send samples for genome sequencing along with clinical data of positive people.

ðŸ”¹RTPCR Tests being used in India DON’T miss UK, Brazil, SA & Double Mutant #coronavirus variants



ðŸ”¸Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium has reaffirmed the fact having processed 13,000+ samples for Genome Sequencing



ðŸ”¹It has been regularly sharing data on variants with States — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on March 24 revealed that the Genome sequencing by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has shown variants of concern and a novel variant in India. The novel SARS-CoV-2 variant has been found in Maharashtra with double mutation. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) is a grouping of 10 National Laboratories that was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Since then INSACOG is carrying out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants.

The Union Health Ministry of India stated, "Since INSACOG initiated its work, 771 variants of concerns (VOCs) have been detected in a total of 10787 positive samples shared by States/UTs. These include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK (B.1.1.7) lineage. 34 samples were found positive for viruses of the South African (B.1.351) lineage. 1 sample was found positive for viruses of the Brazilian (P.1) lineage. The samples with these VOCs have been identified in 18 States of the country."

(Image Credit: PTI)