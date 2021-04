RT-PCR Tests In India ‘do Not Miss’ Any Variants Of COVID Virus, Confirms Health Ministry

The Central government on April 16 clarified that RT-PCR tests "do not miss" various variants of the SARS-COV-2. The Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news. The government’s clarification came amid media reports that RT-PCR tests are “failing” to detect new variants of the novel virus. There are various mutations of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been found in many countries including India.

RT-PCR detect COVID variants

The COVID-19 mutation variants found in India include UK mutations, Brazil mutations, South Africa variants. However, the centre has now explained that the RT-PCR test will reveal all the COVID-19 variants. He further said that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium has processed 13,000+ samples for Genome Sequencing. The central government however expressed concern that despite their advice several states did not send samples for genome sequencing along with clinical data of positive people.

🔹RTPCR Tests being used in India DON’T miss UK, Brazil, SA & Double Mutant #coronavirus variants



🔸Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium has reaffirmed the fact having processed 13,000+ samples for Genome Sequencing



🔹It has been regularly sharing data on variants with States — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on March 24 revealed that the Genome sequencing by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has shown variants of concern and a novel variant in India. The novel SARS-CoV-2 variant has been found in Maharashtra with double mutation. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) is a grouping of 10 National Laboratories that was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Since then INSACOG is carrying out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants.

The Union Health Ministry of India stated, "Since INSACOG initiated its work, 771 variants of concerns (VOCs) have been detected in a total of 10787 positive samples shared by States/UTs. These include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK (B.1.1.7) lineage. 34 samples were found positive for viruses of the South African (B.1.351) lineage. 1 sample was found positive for viruses of the Brazilian (P.1) lineage. The samples with these VOCs have been identified in 18 States of the country."

(Image Credit: PTI)