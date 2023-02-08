Ruckus In LS Over Mahua Moitra’s 'unparliamentary Words'; BJP Demands Apology

BJP MP and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi demanded an apology from TMC MP Mahua Moitra for using an ‘offensive’ word on the floor of the house in Lok Sabha on February 7 during the ongoing Budget session of the parliament.

Notably, she used unparliamentary language regarding BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri as recorded in the microphone, during the speech of the TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu's address in the Lok Sabha.

‘Nothing will be going on record’

Bhartruhari Mahtab, standing in for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, said, "Nothing will be going on record. Some very harsh and offensive words have been used. I would ask the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to talk to the party (TMC)."

BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar also posted a video on Twitter showing Pralhad Joshi seeking an apology from Mahua Moitra. Calling it “disgusting”, Majumdar said, “Look at her sarcastic smile. Disgusting. Will @MamataOfficial still defend her?”

@MahuaMoitra has shamed the entire WB with her unparliamentary language.



Use of such words shows the TMC culture wherein murder, violence, rape and abuses are so common. TMC leaders have lost their common sense in such atmosphere.



I feel pity for them. Bengal is watching. pic.twitter.com/O0KyuoES8j — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) February 7, 2023

The incident was reported by Joshi to TMC's Sudeep Banerjee who also said he would seek an apology however if they didn’t, "If she does not apologise, it's her culture,' Joshi added.

'Monkey brigade out in full force...'

Later in the evening, Mahua Moitra uploaded a 3.33-minute-long clip of her address, saying, "Please watch … monkey brigade out in full force to shut me up."

While participating in the debate on the 'Motion of thanks to the President's address' in Lok Sabha, Moitra alleged a person whose name starts with A and ends with I, and is not Advani, referring to Gautam Adani had duped everyone.

"Honorable Prime Minister this man, Mr. A, has topi-pehnau-ed (duped) you; he travels with you, with your delegation. He meets heads of state on their visits to India...he makes it appear to the world that he is remote control behind the prime minister," she alleged, demanding that an enquiry be ordered against the activities of the Adani group.