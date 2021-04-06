Russia Foreign Minister To Hold Talks With EAM S Jaishankar At New Delhi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to India, will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at New Delhi on Tuesday. They are most likely going to have a discussion over the ongoing peace negotiations on Afghanistan. They are also likely to have a discussion on the development of COVID-19 vaccines. This comes after Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Russia in February this year. Shringla met Lavrov and discussed a wide-ranging Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

On Monday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted by ANI as saying "The visit will be a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral ties, where preparations for the next India Russia annual summit will also be reviewed. Perhaps discussions will also be held on regional and international issues of mutual interest."

Jaishankar and Lavrov are also expected to prepare the ground for the summit meeting between the head of states which is expected to take place later this year. The India-China conflict in eastern Ladakh might also be an important topic.

The outcomes of the 20th Russian-Indian summit held in September 2020 will also be implemented by the Russian foreign minister. An official statement informed, "The heads of the Foreign Ministries of Russia and India will exchange views on vital issues of the international and regional agenda, including interaction in the #UN, the #SCO, and #BRICS, which is chaired by India this year, as well as the #RIC. An important set of topics related to the Asia-Pacific region and Afghanistan will be discussed."

COVID-19 In India

India reports 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, 50,143 discharges, and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,26,86,049

Total recoveries: 1,17,32,279

Active cases: 7,88,223

Death toll: 1,65,547



A total of 8,31,10,926 vaccinations have been administered in the country so far, including 43,00,966 vaccinations on Monday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: AP