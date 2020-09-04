Russia In Talks With India, Drug Manufacturers For Sputnik-V Vaccine's Production: RDIF

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Friday said that Russia is in close dialogue with the Indian government and the leading drug manufacturers of India regarding the localization of production of Sputnik V vaccine in India. The Russian government had earlier reportedly reached out to India seeking collaboration for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V'. As per sources, Russia has also proposed conducting the phase 3 trial of its vaccine in India.

According to Russian researchers, Sputnik V is a human adenoviral vector vaccine which fights against coronavirus disease.

"India has historically been a very important partner of Russia. India is one of the leading countries in production. Around 60 percent of all the vaccines in the world are produced in India. We are in close dialogue with the corresponding ministries and the India government and the leading manufacturer of the country regarding localisation of production of Sputnik V vaccine in India. And we have achieved certain agreements with the leading companies," Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev further hailed the well- balanced approach expressed by the Indian partners from the very beginning.

"We do recognise India and it's potential to become one of the support for the production of the vaccine not only in Indian markets but for other countries too. We very much appreciate the well- balanced approach expressed by the Indian partners as from the very beginning they started asking questions how our vaccine works and we appreciate it that they did not try to attack our vaccine but try to understand it," Dmitriev added.

World’s first clinically registered COVID-19 vaccine

Russia on August 12 formally registered the Sputnik V vaccine. Manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry, it became the world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Last month, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the meeting that it is one of the first registered vaccines in the world to prove its effectiveness and safety.

The United States has been sceptical over the Russian vaccine and US Health Secretary Alex Azar told a news conference that it is more essential to have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine than acing the race. Murashko said that foreign colleagues are sensing the specific competitive advantages of the Russian drug and are trying to express “groundless” doubts.

