COVID-19: Russia Approaches India For Sputnik V Vaccine Manufacturing & Phase 3 Trials

In a massive development, the Russian government has reportedly reached out to India seeking collaboration for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V'. As per sources, Russia has also proposed conducting the phase 3 trial of its vaccine in India. It is believed that Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev has formally approached the office of Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan as well as secretaries of the departments of Biotechnology and Health Research in this regard.

This matter has been discussed in the meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 held on August 22. The Department of Biotechnology along with the Department of Health Research has been asked to lead and look into the proposal. Sources added that the Russian government officials had shared some information and data on Sputnik V. However, data pertaining to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is being awaited. Addressing the media, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan acknowledged that India and Russia are in communication regarding the Sputnik V vaccine.

What is the Sputnik V vaccine?

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his government had approved Sputnik V, the first vaccine in the world against COVID-19. It has reportedly been named after the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union. The vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Putin mentioned that one of his daughters had already been inoculated. As the vaccine has not been tested in phase 3 or larger clinical trials, there is a perception that Russia had put national prestige over safety amid the global race to develop a vaccine. The large-scale production of the vaccine is likely to start in September.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 31,67,323 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 24,04,585 patients have recovered while 58,390 fatalities have been reported. At present, there are 7,04,348 active cases. The recovered cases are 3.4 times more than the active cases in the country. With active cases constituting only 22.2% of the total cases, India's recovery rate is now more than 75%. Out of the total COVID-19 active cases in India, only 2.7% of patients are on oxygen support, 1.92% of patients are in ICU and 0.29% of patients are on ventilator support.

(With PTI inputs)