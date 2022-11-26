Last Updated:

'Russia Stands Firmly With India': Russian Envoy Pays Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Attack

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov while remembering the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack said that Russia stands together with India.

In a strong message, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Saturday said that Russia stands firmly with India in its fight against terrorism. Remembering the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, Alipov mentioned that Russia remains firmly committed to the eradication of terrorism across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov wrote, "Stand together with India in remembering the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. Russia remains firmly committed to the eradication of the terrorism menace around the globe."

The Russian Ambassador's statement came in view of the 2008 terror attack when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in Mumbai. Nariman House, a Chabad Lubavitch Jewish centre in Mumbai also known as the Chabad House, was taken over by two attackers and several residents were held, hostage.

Respects pour in 

Marking the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed the lives of at least 166 people and left over 300 people injured, many political leaders paid their respect to the victims of the attack. 

While speaking at the Constitution Day event in the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. 14 years back, when India was celebrating its Constitution and citizens' rights, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack."

Paying tribute to victims of 26/11, President Droupadi Murmu said, "On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

"Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. 

Other political leaders also paid their tributes to heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. 

 

