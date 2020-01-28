The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

EAM Jaishankar Bids Farewell To Once-successor Outgoing Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

General News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bid farewell and gave his best wishes to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale whose term ended on Tuesday

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bid farewell and gave his best wishes to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale whose term has ended on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishakhankar thanked Gokhale for his leadership and 'contribution to Indian diplomacy'. Gokhale was appointed as the Foreign Secretary on January 28, 2018, for a two-year fixed-term after the retirement of then Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar.

About Vijay Gokhale

Vijay Gokhale is an Indian Foreign Services Officer who has earlier served Indian diplomatic missions in New York, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Hanoi. In 2010, he was appointed as the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia. Further, in 2013, he was appointed as the Indian Ambassador to Germany. Later on, he was appointed as the Indian Ambassador to China in 2016.

Read: 'Still willing to negotiate with the US', says Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

Read: Amit Shah dares Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh, asserts Modi govt will not spare anti-nationals

New Foreign Secretary

Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla was appointed as the new foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term, succeeding Vijay Gokhale on December 23 last year. Shringla, a 1984 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), is considered an expert on India's neighbourhood and is currently serving as envoy to the US. According to a government order, Shringla will take up the role of the new Foreign Secretary on January 29.

Read: J&K's Article 370 to go, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale briefs Permanent Five nation on historic integration

Read: EAM Jaishankar issues statement on coronavirus; 'Beijing Embassy constantly checking'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
MANISH TEWARI SLAMS CENTRE
MP CM'S SITA MANDIR PUSH
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA