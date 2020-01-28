EAM Jaishankar Bids Farewell To Once-successor Outgoing Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bid farewell and gave his best wishes to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale whose term has ended on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishakhankar thanked Gokhale for his leadership and 'contribution to Indian diplomacy'. Gokhale was appointed as the Foreign Secretary on January 28, 2018, for a two-year fixed-term after the retirement of then Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar.

Bidding farewell to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who is retiring today. Thank him for his leadership of the Ministry and for his various contributions to Indian diplomacy. Wishing him all the best in his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/VXCxCmpxcG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 28, 2020

About Vijay Gokhale

Vijay Gokhale is an Indian Foreign Services Officer who has earlier served Indian diplomatic missions in New York, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Hanoi. In 2010, he was appointed as the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia. Further, in 2013, he was appointed as the Indian Ambassador to Germany. Later on, he was appointed as the Indian Ambassador to China in 2016.

New Foreign Secretary

Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla was appointed as the new foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term, succeeding Vijay Gokhale on December 23 last year. Shringla, a 1984 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), is considered an expert on India's neighbourhood and is currently serving as envoy to the US. According to a government order, Shringla will take up the role of the new Foreign Secretary on January 29.

