Kabul Gurudwara Attack: EAM S. Jaishankar Assures Safe Return Of Families To Their Homes

Expressing distress over the dastardly terror attack at a gurudwara in the Afghan capital, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with family members of the victims. Over 10 people were killed after gunmen stormed the gurdwara in Kabul and opened fire at the people inside on Wednesday.

The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack which came weeks after a historic deal between the US and the Taliban to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan. Jaishankar took to Twitter and said efforts were on to bring back mortal remains of Shri Tian Singh from Kabul, a 71-year old Delhi resident who lost his life in the attack. He further reassured the safe return of families to their homes.

Our Embassy @IndianEmbKabul has been in touch with Kabul security authorities. Have asked them to ensure adequate security onsite as well as safe return of families to their homes thereafter. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 26, 2020

Deeply concerned at the blasts reported near the cremation site of those killed during the attack on Gurudwara Sahib in #Kabul. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 26, 2020

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack, saying targeting a religious place in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic reflected the "diabolical mindset" of the perpetrators and their backers.

Terror Attack on Gurudwara

As many as 11 people have been killed, and several injured, in the Gurdwara attack in Kabul, Afghanistan after unknown gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the religious place. Later, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, reported an intelligence group. The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has reportedly said that the defence forces have cordoned off the area and trying to counter-attack. The Taliban denied its involvement and its spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that they have no relation with the attack in Shor Bazar.

