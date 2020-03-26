The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kabul Gurudwara Attack: EAM S. Jaishankar Assures Safe Return Of Families To Their Homes

General News

After the henious terror attack in Kabul, EAM S Jaishankar said that the Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with family members of the victims

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
S. Jaishankar

Expressing distress over the dastardly terror attack at a gurudwara in the Afghan capital,  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with family members of the victims. Over 10 people were killed after gunmen stormed the gurdwara in Kabul and opened fire at the people inside on Wednesday.

The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack which came weeks after a historic deal between the US and the Taliban to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan. Jaishankar took to Twitter and said efforts were on to bring back mortal remains of Shri Tian Singh from Kabul, a 71-year old Delhi resident who lost his life in the attack. He further reassured the safe return of families to their homes. 

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack, saying targeting a religious place in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic reflected the "diabolical mindset" of the perpetrators and their backers.

READ: Kabul Gurudwara Attack: One Indian killed, family writes to Prime Minister Modi

READ: Here's UN Chief Antonio Guterres' statement on the shocking Kabul Gurudwara attack

Terror Attack on Gurudwara 

As many as 11 people have been killed, and several injured, in the Gurdwara attack in Kabul, Afghanistan after unknown gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the religious place. Later, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, reported an intelligence group. The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has reportedly said that the defence forces have cordoned off the area and trying to counter-attack. The Taliban denied its involvement and its spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that they have no relation with the attack in Shor Bazar.

READ: Amarinder, Harsimrat Badal condemn attack at Gurudwara in Kabul

READ:  Attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul 'extremely reprehensible': Rajnath Singh


 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
chiranjeevi
CHIRANJEEVI'S SELFIE WITH MOM
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
77 people are showing coronavirus symptoms on a sea voyage to Florida
77 PEOPLE SHOWING COVID-19 SYMPTOMS