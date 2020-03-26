Kabul Gurudwara Attack: One Indian Killed, Family Writes To Prime Minister Modi

In the shocking terror attack at a Gurdwara in Kabul on March 25, which killed at least 11 people and left several injured, an Indian Sikh man is also reported to have lost his life. The man, Tian Singh, had travelled to Afghanistan along with his family to visit their relatives and friends.

The wife and son of the deceased Indian national have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apprising him of the death of their husband/father and violence faced by the minorities in Afghanistan.

READ | PM Modi Busts Myths Around Coronavirus, Appeals People To Take Disease Seriously

Family writes to PM Modi

In their letter, they have also appealed to the prime minister to facilitate transportation of Tian Singh's mortal remains to Delhi where they wish to perform his last rites.

The letter mentions that other children of the slain Indian are in the US and UK, and are unable to travel to India due to the on-going lockdown in the country in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

READ | MHA Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines, Inter-state Movement Of Goods And Others Exempted

Terror Attack on Gurudwara

As many as 11 people have been killed, and several injured, in the Gurdwara attack in Kabul, Afghanistan after unknown gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the religious place. Later, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, reported an intelligence group. The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has reportedly said that the defence forces have cordoned off the area and trying to counter-attack. The Taliban denied its involvement and its spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that they have no relation with the attack in Shor Bazar.

READ | Afghanistan: 11 People Killed After Gunmen Storm Gurdwara In Kabul

India condemns attack

India on Wednesday expressed its "strong condemnation" of the terror attack. Punjab's Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh requested Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to find out the perpetrators and look after the Sikh community in the country. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to condemn the deadly attack and reminded about the atrocities inflicted on minority communities in some countries.

READ | Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Gurdwara Attack In Kabul That Killed 11 People

(Image source: Twitter / @HardeepSPuri)