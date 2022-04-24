S Jaishankar Meets Argentina FM Cafiero, Discusses Bilateral Trade & Other Key Subjects

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met with his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Cafiero in New Delhi on Sunday. During the meeting, both leaders discussed expanding the bilateral trade and cooperating in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics, e-mobility, defence & atomic energy. "Will work closely in G20 and multilateral forums," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. The Argentine Foreign Minister is on his maiden India visit to attend the Raisina Dialogue, which is scheduled to take place on April 25-26. Apart from Cafiero, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama will also be attending the Raisina Dialogue along with several other leaders.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the seventh edition of the Raisina dialogue on April 25. Bagchi further informed that the European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will be the chief guest during the three-day event. "Raisina Dialogue 2022 will have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries. There will also be side events that will be hosted in Berlin and Washington. Raisina young fellows programme will also be conducted on the sidelines of this main conference," added Bagchi.

Raisina Dialogue 2022: Theme

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars. These include -- Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

Raisina Dialogue: India's flagship geopolitics and geoeconomics conference

It is significant to mention here that the Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's flagship geopolitics and geoeconomics conference dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing challenges. This year, the Ministry of External Affairs is hosting the conference in cooperation with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). According to the MEA, the foreign ministers of several countries will be participating in the dialogue. These countries include Argentina, Guyana, Armenia, Norway, Nigeria, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Netherlands, Philippines, Madagascar, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia.

