Sabarmati River Seaplane Facility: MoCA And MoPSW Sign MoU To Resume Services

On Tuesday, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MoPSW for the development of seaplane services.

As per an official press release by the Ministry, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN seaplane service between Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat commenced on October 31, 2020. However, it was stopped by the selected Airline Operator from April 11, 2021, due to operational reasons.

Seaplane services at Sabarmati river

According to the official release by the ministry, MoS Home said, "Under Regional Connectivity scheme (RCS)- UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the seaplane service between Sabarmati River Front and Statue of Unity commenced on October 31, 2020. Later, the same was stopped by the selected Airline Operator (SAO) from April 11, 2021, due to operational reasons."

The release further stated, "The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken up the matter with the concerned stakeholders for making seaplane operations viable. MoCA has also signed an MoU with MoPSW for the development of Seaplane services." According to the release, water aerodromes that have been identified in several states under UDAN Scheme are as follows:

Sardar Sarovar Dam (Statue of Unity) in Gujarat

Sabarmati River Front, Ahmadabad, Gujarat

Shatrunjay Dam in Gujarat

Swaraj Dweep in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Havelock Island in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Guwahati riverfront in Assam

Umrangso Reservoir in Assam

Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in Telangana

Prakasam Barrange in Andhra Pradesh

Minicoy in Lakshadweep Islands

Kavaratti in Lakshdweep Islands

Portblair in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Agatti in Lakshadweep Islands

The seaplane is registered in the name M/s Spicejet Technic, which was operated by SpiceJet. The aerial distance between Ahmedabad and Kevadia is around 200 kilometres and the 19-seater seaplane took about 45 minutes to cover the distance. The seaplane accommodated over 12 people.

Earlier, on October 25 last year, Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest & Environment Dept) had termed the seaplane facility as 'a gigantic leap' in making Kevadia 'a truly an international tourist spot' in his tweet. He wrote, "Seaplane for Kevadia takes off from Male, Maldives. Regular seaplane service, 4 times a day will connect 2 great & visionary projects given by Hon’ble Prime Minister to the nation —Sabarmati River Front & #StatueOfUnity. A gigantic leap in making Kevadia a truly international tourist spot."

Sea plane for Kevadia takes off from Male,Maldives.Regular sea plane service, 4 times a day will connect 2 great & visionary projects given by Hon @PMOIndia to the nation-Sabarmati River Front & #StatueOfUnity. A gigantic leap in making Kevadia a truly international tourist spot. pic.twitter.com/ZT4dRY8ZwL — Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta (@drrajivguptaias) October 25, 2020

Image: PTI