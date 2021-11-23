Sachin Vaze Tells Chandiwal Commission, 'met Param Bir & Deshmukh Before Re-instatement'

The cross-examination of dismissed officer Sachin Vaze began on Tuesday before the Chandiwal Commission, which is looking into the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra's ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh were levelled by Param Bir Singh in a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of the Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiren Murder cases.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Vaze had refused to be cross-examined saying that Param Bir Singh should be examined first. Being represented by his lawyer Yogesh Naidu, Vaze had said, "When the author of the letter (Param Bir Singh) says that it is hearsay, then the exercise should be stopped here itself. There is no need to examine Sachin Vaze." Sachin Vaze's lawyer further said, "Param Bir Singh did not use his mind but wrote what he heard from the other person. There is no term of reference."

Taking into account the hearsay point, the one-man commission of retired justice K U Chandiwal asked Param Bir Singh to file an affidavit stating the same. Through an affidavit filed earlier, Param Bir Singh had made it clear that he doesn't wish to appear as a witness since whatever communication happened was with the CM in a letter written by him. However, after revealing his presence in India via his lawyer to the Supreme Court in an effort to gain protection from arrest, Param Bir Singh's advocate Puneet Bali also stated that the former Mumbai CP was told to withdraw his allegations against Anil Deshmukh.

Cross-examination of Sachin Vaze: How it happened

(Anil Deshmukh's private secretary, also under arrest) Sanjeev Palande’s Adv Shekhar Jagtap- Though it's a matter of record, when did you join the police force and what was your first post?

Sachin Vaze - 19th June 1990 at Mumbai as direct nominee as an inspector and trainee. My first posting voluntarily in a Naxalite area in the Gadchiroli area.. was my voluntary option for posting in the Naxalite area.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv - How long did you serve in Gadhciroli, and when did you come to Mumbai?

Sachin Vaze- I served in Gadchiroli for three months. From 1991 - I was serving in Thane.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv - duration?

Sachin Vaze - for around 10 years.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv- in which jurisdiction?

Sachin Vaze - I was in Thane jurisdiction. Thane jurisdiction is now segregated...I was a part of Thane rural.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv- During your tenure, was Param Bir Singh was ever posted between 1990-2000 in any either of the jurisdiction

Sachin Vaze - Param Bir Singh was posted at Thane rural as SP of police..but cannot recollect the exact period.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv - During the said tenure, did you have any occasion to work in any case, issues or any assignment with Param Bir Singh?

Sachin Vaze - I cannot recollect if, during the tenure, I had any assignment with Param Bir Singh.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv - After 2000, when did you join Mumbai Police?

Sachin Vaze - On June 28, 2000, I joined Mumbai Police Commissionernate

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv - When did you start working with Param Bir

Sachin Vaze - I didn't work with Param Bir Singh as a subordinate till 5th June 2020

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv- Did you meet Param Bir Singh before he became Mumbai's CP or after?

Sachin Vaze - I met Param Bir Singh both before and after he was appointed as CP Mumbai.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv- After Param Bir Singh was appointed as a Mumbai CP, when did you meet him before you were reinstated?

Sachin Vaze - We met quite a few times... We were working on secret assignments. During my suspension, when Param Bir Singh was CP I met him on a number of occasions. I was assisting to solve certain cases. For example - the biggest seizure of face mask on 29th March 2020. I also used to meet Anil Deshmukh voluntarily when he was the Home Minister.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv - You were working on confidential cases in your 17 years of suspension?

Sachin Vaze - Yes, during my suspension, I was working with Mumbai police and various agencies across India in investigation and detention.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv -Did you apply to reinstate from suspension?

Sachin Vaze-At the instant, I had applied for reinstate.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv- Is it correct, that your reinstatement order was issued by Param Bir Singh?

Sachin Vaze - This is factually incorrect.. But My order of reinstatement was issued with the signature of Param Bir Singh..

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv- Is it correct that when you were reinstated, you rank was API.. And appointed to CIU in charge by Param Bir Singh?

Sachin Vaze - I was not appointed as the Incharge of CIU by Param Bir Singh. on 10th June, I joined the crime branch. Then Jt CP Mr. Rastogi appointed me as the head of CIU.

Sanjeev Palande’s Adv - After taking the charge, till August 30, 2020, was any specific case assigned to you to investigate by Param Bir Singh?

SachinVaze - No.

Since the cross-examination could not be completed on Tuesday, the process is to continue at 1 pm on Wednesday.