Sachin Vaze Turns 'approver' In Corruption Case Against Anil Deshmukh; Court Accepts Plea

In a big development, the Mumbai Sessions Court on Wednesday approved the application filed by ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze seeking permission to turn 'approver' in the corruption case against former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh.

This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave its nod to Vaze's application to turn 'approver' against other accused in the matter and said that it has 'no objection' if the application is allowed by the court. The central agency had agreed to the request on the condition that Vaze makes full and true disclosure of the circumstances within his knowledge relating to his role and the role of the other accused persons at all stages of the case.

In his application filed before the special CBI court, Vaze had mentioned he had cooperated with the CBI before and after his arrest, following which his confessional statement was recorded before a magistrate under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Notably, the ex-officer voluntarily revealed various incriminating facts relevant to the case, the CBI had stated. This included the alleged criminal involvement of Anil Deshmukh and his personal aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde in the collection of extorted money from establishments in the city.

Special judge D P Shingade has allowed Vaze's plea subject to certain conditions and has asked him to appear before it on June 7. With the Mumbai Court's nod, Sachin Vaze will turn approver and depose as a prosecution witness in the matter.

CBI charges against Anil Deshmukh

In April 2021, the CBI had lodged an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of his official position after ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the then home minister had given targets to police officials like Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh denied the corruption charges but stepped down from the cabinet after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out an inquiry against him.

In a concurrent development, Vaze was arrested in March 2021, over his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case, where an explosives-laden vehicle was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai as well as the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. Vaze is currently in judicial custody.