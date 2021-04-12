Sachin Vaze's Ex-CIU Aide Riyaz Kazi Suspended By Mumbai Police Day After Arrest By NIA

The Mumbai Police on Monday suspended API Riyaz Kazi, a day after his arrest by the NIA over his connection with Sachin Vaze, who is the prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death case. In the face of controversy over multiple summons by the central agency, Kazi was transferred out of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier in March. In light of his arrest and serious accusations of conspiring with Sachin Vaze, the Police has now suspended Kazi from his duty. This follows the same pattern of the authorities waiting for NIA to arrest the person in question before suspending them from duty.

Riyaz Kazi's suspension order

The National Investigation Agency claims that Kazi has confessed to working on the behest of Sachin Vaze and destroyed incriminating evidence against the tainted cop. He has been sent to 5-day NIA custody till April 16 for further interrogation on his role in the two cases.

Kazi was seen in the CCTV footage at a number plate shop that was accessed exclusively by Republic TV where he was seen entering the establishment in Mumbai and having a conversation with the owner. He was also seen taking away DVDs and a computer from the shop, which he later allegedly destroyed at the Mithi river. Both ATS and NIA suspected that Kazi helped Sachin Vaze get fake number plates. Crucial components from the CIU office that were missing were recovered from the Mithi river as well.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. Vaze has been sent to judicial custody at Taloja jail till April 23 in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

