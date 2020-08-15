Sadhguru Calls India ‘land Of Seekers’, Urges People To Not Dwell On Past Mistakes

Renowned mystic Sadhguru called upon the countrymen to not constantly dwell on past mistakes and find out how their ideology they believe in could be a solution for the many problems of this nation. In a message on 74th Independence Day, Sadhguru urged people to let their faith be a personal pursuit within themselves and let their caste be just about the “tapestry of variety of cultures” of this nation.

“Let us not use ideology, faith, caste and creed as a divisive force, as a way to fragment this nation,” he said.

Sadhguru said that the dreams of Bhavya Bharat are still burning in the minds of over a billion people, adding that the citizens must value and respect the diversity of the nation. He emphasised that the nation is formed on the basis of diversity in ideologies, faith, caste, ethnicity and not on the basis of sameness.

“In every way, we are the most colourful nation, and it's very important we stay this way,” he added.

Read: “It’s A Crime To Wrap A Child In Polyfiber”: Sadhguru During Interaction With Smriti Irani

Read: Sadhguru Contributes Over Rs 9 Cr To Covid Relief, Second Painting Auctioned For Rs 5.1 Cr

Level playing field

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the country, Sadhguru said that India is at a juncture where every citizen will pay a certain amount of price but at the same time, there is a tremendous amount of possibility. He opined that it is an opportunity to create a level playing field in a world where we have not found a firm footing in the committee of nations and are not on equal terms with many, even among the Asian countries.

We must take the Nation towards that possibility where every citizen can find full expression to their lives. In the making of Bhavya Bharat, every one of us has a role to play. Particularly the youth – you must stand up and do the right things for Bharat. -Sg #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/04d8NxyVUg — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 15, 2020

Sadhguru said that the fundamental strength of Bharat is that we are a land of seekers - seekers of truth and liberation - and this spiritual thread is what keeps us together as a nation. He also called upon people to remind ourselves that our independence has been earned from with enormous amount of suffering from generations of people.

Read: Sadhguru Takes His Pick Between Hockey And Cricket For Interesting Reason

Read: 'Need To Change The Definition Of Real Men': Sadhguru To Matthew Hayden