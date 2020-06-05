Sadhguru Takes His Pick Between Hockey And Cricket For Interesting Reason

Spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru, has recently revealed his favourite sport during an online chat with India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. On the eve of World Environment Day, Ravichandran Ashwin sat down for a conversation with Sadhguru, where both of them spoke about various topics. Ever since the lockdown was announced, Sadhguru has interacted with several groups from industry bodies, business leadership and realty to medical professionals, sanitation workers, academicians and celebrities.

World Environment Day: Sadhguru picks hockey over cricket

During the interaction, which was a part of the Isha Foundation's “In Conversation with the Mystic” series, R Ashwin asked Sadhguru about his preference between hockey or cricket. Sadhguru replied that he found hockey more exciting because the player is always on his feet and doing something while in cricket fielders stood at one place for 30-40 minutes, which was not his cup of tea.

R Ashwin also made a confession about how eager he is to get back on the field. The off-spinner said that he was okay with the lockdown in the beginning, but now as he has not been able to practice and has been confined to his home. Here's the entire episode of the conversation.

World Environment Day: R Ashwin on how people can deal with COVID-19

During the conversation R Ashwin, also asked Sadhguru about the direction people should take during the ongoing COVID – 19 pandemic. Sadhguru, while replying to the COVID-19 issue, said that India has done well so far but the nature of virus is such that even 1% can start the cycle once again. He further said that people need to boost their immune system by doing a yogic practice which is not something related to the virus but related to humans themselves. R Ashwin isn't the only athlete to have had a chat with Sadhguru as India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu and former F1 champion Nico Rosberg have earlier had similar talks with the spiritual guru.

World Environment Day: PV Sindhu receive tips from Sadhguru on badminton

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu recently had a conversation with Sadhguru in which she asked the spiritual leader for feedback on her game. Sadhguru responded that everything in her game is fantastic. However, he said that she lacked deception in her approach and is “too direct” against her opponents. During the conversation, he also said that PV Sindhu will play to the best of her abilities if she is enjoying her game. Sadhguru also invited PV Sindhu to visit the Isha Yoga Center with her family.

(IMAGE : SADHGURU / YOUTUBE SCREEN GRAB)