SAD’s Sukhbir Badal, Harsmirat Kaur Detained In Delhi Amid Farm Laws Protest

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Harsmirat Kaur Badal, a Lok Sabha lawmaker, were detained this afternoon amid calls for a 'black Friday march' to commemorate a year of nationwide protests against the centre's three farm laws. "Leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal have been detained and are being taken to Sansad Marg Police Station," ANI cited a Delhi Police official as saying.

They were taking out a protest march in the national capital on the completion of one year of Centre's three farm laws — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana government of obstructing SAD workers. He stated, "Modi govt & Haryana govt stopped our workers. They resorted to baton charge & broke our vehicles. A peaceful protest was stopped. We've come here to give a message to PM Modi that not only Punjab but the entire country is against his govt."

The SAD is conducting a protest march in Delhi to mark a year after the three farm laws were enacted, with the police blocking the national capital's gates. Prem Singh Chandumajra, the SAD's general secretary, announced on Thursday that the party will stage a protest march from Gurudwara Rakabganj to Parliament in Delhi, demanding that the three farm laws be repealed.

However, in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Police sent a notice to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, claiming that the protest march would not be permitted in the national capital. "Protest march led by Shiromani Akali Dal from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to Parliament to be held today, is not permitted in view of existing guidelines to prevent and control virus spread. Section 144 has been imposed in the New Delhi district," Delhi Police had said.

Harsimrat Badal, a union cabinet minister who quit over the farm laws issue, tweeted that she "strongly condemned Delhi Police" for preventing demonstrators from entering the city. She noted, "Strongly condemn Delhi police for sealing entry points to national capital & detaining Akali Dal workers reaching Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib. Receiving phone calls & videos telling how Police trying to foil a protest march to Parl against 3 Farm Laws. It's an undeclared emergency."

"A number of farmers have died and many are still sitting at the state borders but this government (Centre) is indifferent. We will continue our fight until the three farm laws are repealed," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The three agricultural laws have been the subject of multiple rounds of talks between farmer leaders and the Centre, but the impasse persists. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws since November 26, 2020.

