'Safe & Effective': Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Gets Second Covid-19 Vaccine Dose

Calling both the Made in India vaccines safe & effective, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that no one experienced any sort of side effects after taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday Union Minister and his wife took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.

'No Side Effects after first dose': Harsh Vardhan

"After taking the first dose of the vaccine, neither of us felt any side effects. Both Indian vaccines are safe & effective. A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university," said Union Health Minister. READ | As Karnataka records 9.8L Covid-19 cases, CM Yediyurappa says 'no lockdown in Bengaluru'

Union Minister receives the Second dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr Harsh Vardhan & Wife gets first Covid-19 shot

On March 2, Harsh Vardhan and his wife Nutan Goel took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. After getting inoculated, Vardhan said that the vaccines prepared in India will act as Sanjeevani. He added that "Hanuman Ji had to fly" to get Sanjeevani but the Covid-19 vaccine is being provided at the hospitals for the countrymen. Vardhan requested people to get inoculated as soon as possible and inform the doctors in case of any side effects.

PM kick-started the second phase of the vaccination drive

On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Tweeting a picture of himself receiving the jab, PM Modi said, "remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19."

Cost of Vaccination

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that the government has fixed the price of Covid vaccines at private hospitals and will be free of charge at the government hospitals. He tweeted in Hindi, "MoHFW_INDIA has issued guidelines for vaccines in private hospitals. Under this, the maximum vaccine fee has been fixed at Rs 250 per dose. Whereas all government hospitals will get the vaccine free of cost." Vaccinations will open for persons below the age of 60 (45 to 60) from April 1.

