Salman Khan's Instagram Wish For Dad Salim On His 84th Birthday, Here's What He Posted

Bollywood's 'Bhai', actor Salman Khan who shares a close relationship with his father, Salim Khan, wished him on his 84th birthday by sharing an adorable picture of the duo. The picture shows both of them fishing while sitting across a pond, with the caption 'Happy Birthday Daddy'.

Salman Khan shares an adorable picture with Salim Khan

READ | 'Dabangg 3' duo Salman Khan-Saiee Manjrekar's cute moment at fitness event, watch video

READ | Salman Khan: Did the actor ever admit that he dated Katrina Kaif?

As soon as Salman Khan shared the picture, fans started pouring love and wishes for Salim Khan. Salim Khan is credited with being one of the most renowned script-writer. He, along with Javed Akhtar wrote for some of the greatest and highest grossing movies. Some of his best-known works are 'Sholay', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar', 'Kranti', and 'Don'. Salim Khan won six Filmfare Awards along with Javed Akhtar. People also give him credit for developing megastar Amitabh Bachchan's image as the 'Angry Young' man in Bollywood. He was also awarded the 'Padma Shri' award in 2014.

Salman Khan busy with Dabangg 3 promotions

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his next movie Dabangg 3. The film is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third installment of Dabangg film series. Salman Khan will be seen with Sonakshi Sinha who also starred in the first two installments of the franchise. South superstar Kichcha Sudeep, donning the role of the antagonist will also be seen in the movie. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 is set to hit the screens on December 20. Salman Khan is currently also hosting the Television reality show Bigg Boss's 13th season.

READ | Salman Khan shakes a leg with special children on his song Yu Karke: WATCH

READ | Salman Khan's reaction to Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji trailer will leave you in splits

READ | Salman Khan Films gives Dabangg 3 'Badge of honour' on International Men's Day