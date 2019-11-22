Salman Khan Shakes A Leg With Special Children On His Song Yu Karke: WATCH

Salman Khan has often expressed his love for little children. The 53-year-old actor has always said that he loves children and has been spotted on numerous occasions enjoying the company of little ones, who also admired him, Recently, the Dabangg 3 actor shared a video of him dancing with special children to the tune of his latest song from the film, Yu Karke. The song’s video was released today online.

Salman Khan will return to the screen as Chulbul Pandey

In the video, Salman Khan is seen dancing with special kids from a school in Jaipur. The actor is spotted wearing a green shirt paired with black formal pants. Salman Khan is also seen sporting the iconic moustache of his character, Chulbul Pandey, from the film in the video.

The Bharat actor loves playing with kids. Whether it is his nieces or nephews or even kids at a school event, Salman Khan will be always seen sharing a hearty laugh or enjoying a dance number with them. A few years back, videos and images of Salman Khan were viral when he was seen playing with special kids during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Dabangg 3 will be released on December 20, 2019

For now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Dabangg 3. It is the third instalment in the popular action franchise. Salman will be seen reprising the role of the lovable cop, Chulbul Pandey. This character is considered by his fans to be one of his best roles. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Arbaaz Khan Films, Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd and Salman Khan Films.

Recently, the latest song from the film, Yu Karke, was released online. The video features Salman Khan and his leading lady, Sonakshi Sinha, shaking a leg. Composed by Sajid-Wajid, the song is sung by Salman Khan and Payal Dev. Interestingly, Salman Khan has also penned the story of Dabangg 3.

