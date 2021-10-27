Sameer Wankhede's Sister Yasmeen Files Complaints Against Nawab Malik With Police & NCW

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's sister and advocate Yasmeen Wankhede on Wednesday lodged complaints against Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik. Earlier, she had accused Malik of illegally taking her photographs from her social media and distributing them on print and electronic media. Yasmeen has lodged the complaints at Oshiwara police station and with the NCW under sections 499 & 500 pertaining to defaming a woman.

Sameer Wankhade has accepted the fact that he had visited Maldives but he denies the visit to Dubai.

Here is the proof of his visit to Dubai with his sister.

Sameer Wankhade was at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on 10th December 2020.

— Nawab Malik नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 21, 2021

Last week, Nawab Malik shared pictures of Sameer Wankhede and Yasmeen Wankhede and claimed that they were from a Dubai visit. However, the claims were refuted by the NCB officer. Wankhede said that the pictures were from Mumbai.

The Maharashtra minority affairs minister and NCB Zonal Director have been sparring since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. Khan has been denied bail twice and currently, the bail plea is being heard at Bombay High Court. Malik has alleged extortion behind Aryan's arrested and claimed the NCB officer forged a caste certificate. The NCB has said that they are investigating the extortion claim.

Yasmeen hits out at Malik, rubbishes caste allegations

On Tuesday, Yasmeen hit out at Malik for allegedly presenting fake documents regarding his brother's birth certificate. She added that both she and Sameer's wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving threat calls.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the advocate said that the NCP leader has got his hands on Sameer Wankhede's real birth certificate but isn't admitting to it. “He is saying he didn’t get the birth certificate. He has the certificate and is not admitting it,” she said.

The IRS officer's father Dnyandev Wankhede also refuted Malik's claim and put on record all his documents- from his Bachelor's degree to two marriage certificates of Sameer Wankhede, which mentioned his name as 'Dnyandev Wankhede'.