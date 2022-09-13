Last Updated:

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik To Miss International Sand Art Competition Due To Visa Delay

Earlier on Sept 9, Sudarsan Pattnaik informed that he was invited to represent India at the International Sand Art competition, which is to be held in Canada.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
Sudarsan Pattnaik

Image: Twitter/@sudarsansand


Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on September 13 informed that he won't be able to represent India this year in Canada as he was dropped from the International SandArt competition due to delay in his visa. Informing about the same, the sand artist took to Twitter and said, "It's a sad news for me."

Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik wrote, "I am sorry to inform that I have been dropped this year from this International SandArt competition to represent India in Canada as I couldn’t get a visa on time. It is really a very sad news for me."

Earlier on September 9, the famous sand artist informed that he was invited to represent India at the International Sand Art competition, which is to be held in Canada. Regarding this, he urged the High Commission of Canada in India to facilitate the processing of his visa application before September 13.

READ | Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Republic Day with a beautiful 'I love my India' sand art

Sudarsan Pattnaik: The artist who uses his art to spread social messages

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is known to use international platforms to raise awareness on social issues with his sand sculptures. He is a well-known artist in the country as his sculptures famously appear in newspapers and online websites raising awareness about an issue he thinks is important enough to be heard across the world.  

READ | Odisha women artists create 'women power' sand art, Sudarshan Pattnaik shares picture

Pattnaik has also represented India many times overseas. Notably, he has represented India in over 50 international competitions and won several awards. He has also bagged various national awards too, but the most cherished is the Padma Shri that he received in 2014. He also holds the Guinness Record (2017) for building the tallest sand castle at 48 feet.

READ | Odisha sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik makes Santa Claus out of 5400 roses on Puri beach

Image: Twitter/@sudarsansand

READ | International Yoga Day: Sudarshan Patnaik creates sand art of PM Modi at Puri beach; WATCH
First Published:
COMMENT