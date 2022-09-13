Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik To Miss International Sand Art Competition Due To Visa Delay

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on September 13 informed that he won't be able to represent India this year in Canada as he was dropped from the International SandArt competition due to delay in his visa. Informing about the same, the sand artist took to Twitter and said, "It's a sad news for me."

Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik wrote, "I am sorry to inform that I have been dropped this year from this International SandArt competition to represent India in Canada as I couldn’t get a visa on time. It is really a very sad news for me."

Earlier on September 9, the famous sand artist informed that he was invited to represent India at the International Sand Art competition, which is to be held in Canada. Regarding this, he urged the High Commission of Canada in India to facilitate the processing of his visa application before September 13.

Namaskar @HCCanInd, I’ve recd an invite to represent India at a International Sand Art competition in #Canada. I hope to use art to support #IndoCanada ties. I will be grateful if @CanadainIndia can facilitate processing of my visa application before Sept 13. pic.twitter.com/bjqJCHSIUY — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 9, 2022

Sudarsan Pattnaik: The artist who uses his art to spread social messages

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is known to use international platforms to raise awareness on social issues with his sand sculptures. He is a well-known artist in the country as his sculptures famously appear in newspapers and online websites raising awareness about an issue he thinks is important enough to be heard across the world.

Pattnaik has also represented India many times overseas. Notably, he has represented India in over 50 international competitions and won several awards. He has also bagged various national awards too, but the most cherished is the Padma Shri that he received in 2014. He also holds the Guinness Record (2017) for building the tallest sand castle at 48 feet.

Image: Twitter/@sudarsansand