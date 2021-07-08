Sanjay Bhandari's UK Extradition: London Court Sets Hearing For February 2022

UK court presiding over the extradition case of fugitive economic offender Sanjay Bhandari has once again delayed the process with a new hearing date. The court set the trial date in the case for February 2022. The accused arms dealer wanted in India on money laundering and tax evasion charges were arrested in July 2020.

Sanjay Bhandari UK extradition hearing in 2022

Fugitive Sanjay Bhandari was arrested on an extradition warrant back in July 2020. The extradition process which started back then has once again been delayed. Westminster Magistrates’ Court’s District Judge Michael Snow, who heard the case which involves two extradition requests from the Indian authorities for Bhandari, said that it will take time to assess a ‘significant number of documents.’

The Indian govt had filed extradition requests for the fugitive over money laundering and tax evasion charges. Confirming the extradition hearing dates next year between February 21 and March 9, the court said, “This is a substantial case with a significant number of documents which require a length of time to be assessed.” Meanwhile, the 59-year-old fugitive, who was present in the London Court said that he does not consent to be extradited to India.

Bhandari will now remain on conditional bail until the next hearing bound to happen next year. He was also handed some relaxation in his bail conditions by the court during the hearing. According to the new bail conditions, Bhandari will not need to report to a local police station on a regular basis. He is now also allowed to stay at an alternative address after seeking advance notice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for occasional family breaks.

Bhandari's UK extradition charge and arrest

Bhandari is currently sought by India for prosecution for money laundering contrary to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have cases filed against him in India. The Indian government had first filed an extradition request for the arms dealer in 2020. The request was certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on June 16, resulting in Bhandari’s arrest a month later in London.

IMAGE: PTI