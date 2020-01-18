The Debate
Congress' Sanjay Nirupam Wish A 'Speedy Recovery' For Shabana Azmi After Road Accident

General News

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday took to Twitter and prayed for a speedy recovery for Veteran actor Shabana Azmi who was involved in a road accident.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanjay Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday, January 18, took to Twitter and prayed for a speedy recovery for Veteran actor Shabana Azmi who was involved in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. According to reports, her husband Javed Akhtar was also present in the car at the time, however, he did not sustain any injuries, and she too is out of danger though injured. 

Celebrities wish Azmi a speedy recovery

Several celebrities immediately took to Twitter and wished the Veteran actor a speedy recovery.

Read: Mexico: accident caused drowning deaths of 4 personnel

About the incident

In a major road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Veteran Actor Shabana Azmi was injured after her car rammed into a truck from behind at the Khalapur toll plaza. She was immediately rushed to the MGM hospital in Kalamboli and is undergoing treatment currently. 

Visuals of the accident site accessed by Republic TV show Shabana Azmi having clearly suffered injuries to her face. While there is no blood, the swelling is evident. The airbags have been deployed. Along with it, the front of her car is completely destroyed. 

Read: Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam turns anti-CAA rally 'political', stopped by protestors mid-speech

Azmi, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998 and National Film Award five times, is known for her work in Ankur, Arth, Mandi among other films. She was last seen in 2017's The Black Prince.

Read: Deepika Padukone's JNU visit: Shabana Azmi sends 'more power' to her, cites Padmaavat row

Published:
COMMENT
