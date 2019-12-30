Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam Turns Anti-CAA Rally 'political', Stopped By Protestors Mid-speech

On Sunday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam was stopped mid-speech after his address to the protestors gathered at the anti-CAA rally took a "political" turn. Nirupam was interrupted when he was giving a speech in Eidgah Maidan in the Jogeshwari East area of Mumbai by people who objected stating that the rally was called for protesting against the Citizenship Act and his speech seemed like the protestors had gathered at a Congress rally.

Attacking the BJP-led government, the Congress leader in his speech said, "since 2014, the BJP government came in existence and they are bringing new laws every day. Now they came with the Citizenship Amendment Act. This act is against the Constitution."

When protestors objected at the angle he was taking at an anti-CAA rally, Sanjay Nirupam strongly urged them that they had misunderstood the situation since he had come to the rally as an ordinary citizen and not a representative of any political party. Nirupam further urged the people that they should continue their agitation until the legislation is taken back.

Earlier Sanjay Nirupam had stated that the Indian constitution says that no one has the right to decide citizenship in the name of religion, and the CAA violates this provision.

'Akshay Kumar Okay, Katrina Kaif Not'

Recently the Congress leader had also grabbed eyeballs for his Bollywood take on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 when he drew a parallel between Bollywood celebrities to explain his stance on the act. Sanjay Nirupam said, "The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is nothing but a register of the citizens of India... However, as far as the CAB (Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is concerned, citizens all across the country have objection over it."

My friend Akshay Kumar is a Canadian citizen and you are having the provision for him to get citizenship. On the other hand, actor Katrina Kaif is a British citizen and she will be turned away. This discrimination is what has worried many people. Discrimination on the basis of religion will not be tolerated," stated Nirupam.

