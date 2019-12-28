Sanjeev Balyan Makes Shocking Statement, Says 'CAA Protestors Came From Madrasas'

Sanjeev Balyan, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, has alleged that the children who were a part of the Anti-CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar came from Madrasas.

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20, in Muzaffarnagar took a violent turn with protestors resorting to stone-pelting. Balyan has urged to conduct a probe on why the children aged 12-18 were involved in the protests.

"I am told children aged 12-18 years participated. If children are involved in pelting stones, it's not good. Who sent children from madrasas, that should be investigated. Deoband is nearby, an investigation can be done," Balyan said.

Demonstration against CAA

Protestors holding posters staged a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed. It prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area. Several police officials were also present at the spot.

In Gorakhpur, both protesters and police officials pelted stones at each other. Policemen equipped with riot gears, retaliated by throwing the stones back towards the protesters. Violence also erupted in Bulandshahr where protesters resorted to arson, vandalism and stone-pelting at the police. The rioters also set a vehicle on fire. To control them, the police fired tear-gas shells and also pelted stones at the protestors in retaliation. Protesters went berserk in Kanpur, Firozabad, Bijnor, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur and many other areas. Internet services were suspended in Bulandshahr district

At least 3,000 people across Uttar Pradesh, including 350 in Lucknow, had been arrested in connection with the protests against the recently amended citizenship law, police officials had said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned violent protests and vowed to compensate for the damages of public property by confiscating the properties of the miscreants.

(With ANI inputs)

