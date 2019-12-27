Owaisi Slams BJP's CAA Outreach To Muslims In January; Says, 'PR Won't Alter Truth'

Slamming the BJP's outreach programme on amended Citizenship Act (CAA), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, claimed that no amount of PR and outreach will alter the truth about the Act. He stated that the CAA introduced a religious test for citizenship and excludes Muslims. He added that miscommunication was not the issue with the Act which was a constitutional crisis.

Owaisi: 'PR won't alter truth'

Please let “sources” know that no amount of PR & outreach will alter the truth: CAA introduces a religious test for citizenship. It excludes only Muslims



This isn’t a communications crisis, it’s a crisis to save the Constitution https://t.co/3rxbZVeRmE — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 27, 2019

Owaisi questions PM Modi and HM Amit Shah on nationwide NRC, asks 'Who's lying?'

BJP's outreach plan on CAA

Earlier in the day, sources said that BJP has planned to undertake an outreach program to rubbish the fake news and myths surrounding the same in January. As per sources, BJP's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month. The team will reach out to Muslims to counter the Opposition's campaign.

BJP's outreach program on CAA from Jan 1; Amit Shah & co to clear the air

Owaisi questions PM Modi & Amit Shah

Previously on Sunday, questioning the Prime Minister's and Home Minister's comments on nation-wide NRC, Owaisi lashed out asking who was lying. Quoting the PM's comments that there was no nation-wide NRC, he pinned the video of the Home Minister from the Lok Sabha claiming that there was 'no need for a foundation for NRC as it was mentioned in the BJP's manifesto'. Owaisi has repeatedly slammed both the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, calling them 'divisive and unconstitutional'.

No detention centres in Bengal till I'm alive: Mamata Banerjee's anti-CAA stir escalates

Anti-CAA protests

Violence has been witnessed in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to at least 20 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. While the UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date, Assam and Bengal too have arrested over 350 each. Hundreds were detained in Delhi after the violence at Jamia Millia University, Daryaganj and others. The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

