SC Collegium Recommends 20 Names To The Centre To Be Made Permanent Judges In 4 HCs

The names of a total of 20 additional judges were recommended to the centre by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to be made permanent judges in the high courts of of Allahabad, Mumbai, Madras and Delhi.

CJI D Y Chandrachud, the head of the SC collegium consisting of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph on Wednesday recommended 10 names for the Allahabad HC, five for the Madras High Court, four for the Bombay High Court and one for the Delhi High Court.

Recommended names by 3-member SC collegium

Names for Allahabad HC

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that Justices Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishan Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh, Vikas Budhwar, Om Prakash Tripathi, and Vikram D. Chauhan, additional Judges, be appointed as permanent Judges of the High Court of judicature at Allahabad against the existing vacancies," a resolution uploaded on the apex court website said.

Madras HC

The names recommended in another resolution include additional judges Justices Sundaram Srimathy, D Bharatha Chakravarthy, R Vijayakumar, Mohammed Shaffiq and J Sathya Narayana Prasad for appointment as permanent Judges.

Bombay HC

As separate resolution was passed for the names of Justices Rajesh Narayandas Laddha, Sanjay Ganpatrao Mehare, Govinda Ananda Sanap, and Shivkumar Ganpatrao Dige that were recommended to be made permanent judges.

Delhi HC

The 3-member collegium recommended in a meeting on Wednesday the name of additional judge Justice Amit Sharma for appointment as permanent judge

CM, Governor concurs with the recommended names for Allahabad HC

The SC collegium came out with detailed resolutions giving the procedures undertaken for finalising the names for permanent judgeship, "On 23 November 2022, the Collegium of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad unanimously recommended the above-named ten Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the above recommendation," it said.

The resolution also mentioned consultation was held with the Judges of the Supreme Court before finalising the names for the Allahabad HC, conversant with the affairs of the HC. "With a view to assess the merit and suitability of the above-named Additional Judges for their appointment as Permanent Judges, the Collegium has scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file," the resolution said. The same procedure was followed for approving names for permanent judgeship in Bombay, Madras and Delhi HCs.

