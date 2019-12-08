The Debate
'Sorry...': Shiv Sena Rebuts Amruta Fadnavis On Bal Thackeray Memorial 'tree-felling'

Politics

Reacting to Amruta Fadnavis's charges of 'tree felling', Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi clarified that not a single tree would be cut for the memorial.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday locked horns on Twitter over media reports claiming that some 1,000 trees will face the axe to make way for a Bal Thackeray memorial in Aurangabad.

Amruta Fadnavis had called the ruling Shiv Sena a hypocrite after reports of tree feeling surfaced. Reacting to Amruta Fadnavis's charges, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi clarified that not a single tree would be cut for the memorial.

Amruta Fadnavis had called Shiv Sena hypocrite because earlier Sena had opposed the cutting of trees for the Metro Line 3 car shed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony citing environmental concerns, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in one of his first major decisions after taking over as head of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, had issued a stay on the work of the car shed at Aarey.

Aurangabad Mayor on felling of trees for memorial Building 

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena had posted a video of Aurangabad mayor Nandkumar Ghodele where he stated that no trees will be cut for the building of the memorial.

Published:
COMMENT
