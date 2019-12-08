'Sorry...': Shiv Sena Rebuts Amruta Fadnavis On Bal Thackeray Memorial 'tree-felling'

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday locked horns on Twitter over media reports claiming that some 1,000 trees will face the axe to make way for a Bal Thackeray memorial in Aurangabad.

Amruta Fadnavis had called the ruling Shiv Sena a hypocrite after reports of tree feeling surfaced. Reacting to Amruta Fadnavis's charges, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi clarified that not a single tree would be cut for the memorial.

Ma’am, sorry to disappoint you but the truth is that not a single tree will be cut for the memorial, mayor has confirmed it too.

Also, just to be clear, compulsive lying is a bigger disease, get well soon

PS: Commission to cut trees is a new policy measure promoted by @bjpmaha ? https://t.co/yfoubeVRzL — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 8, 2019

Amruta Fadnavis had called Shiv Sena hypocrite because earlier Sena had opposed the cutting of trees for the Metro Line 3 car shed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony citing environmental concerns, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in one of his first major decisions after taking over as head of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, had issued a stay on the work of the car shed at Aarey.

‘Hypocrisy is a disease ! Get well soon @ShivSena ‘ ! Tree cutting - at ur convenience or allowing tree cutting only when you earn commission - unpardonable sins !! pic.twitter.com/7f68PWPIbA — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 8, 2019

Aurangabad Mayor on felling of trees for memorial Building

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena had posted a video of Aurangabad mayor Nandkumar Ghodele where he stated that no trees will be cut for the building of the memorial.

“There has been talks circulating that we are going to cut trees to build a memorial for HinduHriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. As a Mayor, I would like to clarify — we are going to ensure that no trees are cut for the construction of the memorial.

-Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele pic.twitter.com/IANbWWpc7F — Shivsena Communication (@ShivsenaComms) December 8, 2019

