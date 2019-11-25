SC Directs Centre & Delhi Govt To Keep Differences Aside; Plan For Air Purifiers Sought

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and Delhi government to keep their differences aside and come up with a plan for installing air purifiers in the national capital within 10 days. This comes after the Delhi Chief Secretary stated that there was a “governance problem” in Delhi due to the constant tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government. The SC questioned the Centre on why people were being forced to live in “gas chambers”. The bench termed it as “politically managed pollution”.

Read: WATCH: UP Pollution Department Cracks Down On Illegal Factory, Levies Rs 1.62 Cr Fine

Supreme Court to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, "Why are people being forced to live in gas chambers? It is better to kill them all in one go, get explosives in 15 bags at one go. Why should people suffer all this? In Delhi blame game is going on, I am literally shocked”. pic.twitter.com/ZyeQwTpVCT — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Images Of Protests In New Delhi Amid Hazardous Pollution Levels

Delhi Chief Secy tells SC- Delhi is facing 'governance problem' due to 2 power centres-Delhi govt&Centre. SC directs Centre & Delhi govt 'to keep their differences aside' and sit together &finalise plan within 10 days for setting up air purifying towers in different parts of city — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Read: AAP's Grudge Against Me Over Lok Sabha Win, Not Pollution Or Jalebis: Gautam Gambhir

'People are laughing at our country'

Contending that Centre and the Delhi government were blaming each other for water and air pollution, the Justice Arun Mishra opined that people were laughing at India because of this. He observed that the political parties were not taking the problem of pollution seriously. Moreover, Justice Mishra highlighted the rampant corruption in government agencies. Earlier in the day, the SC pulled up the Punjab and Haryana governments for not doing enough to control pollution. The bench issued a warning that officials could face heavy monetary penalties for their inability to curb stubble burning.

Pollution matter in Supreme Court: Justice Arun Mishra says- People are laughing at our country that we can't even control stubble burning. Blame game is not serving the people of Delhi. You people will play the blame game, not taking it (pollution) seriously. https://t.co/ys4Eq1BtJf — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Read: Cricket Commitment Or Pollution Meet As MP?: Gautam Gambhir's 30second Answer