SC Directs Centre & Delhi Govt To Keep Differences Aside; Plan For Air Purifiers Sought

The SC directed the Centre and Delhi government to keep their differences aside and come up with a plan for installing air purifiers in the national capital.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
SC

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and Delhi government to keep their differences aside and come up with a plan for installing air purifiers in the national capital within 10 days. This comes after the Delhi Chief Secretary stated that there was a “governance problem” in Delhi due to the constant tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government. The SC questioned the Centre on why people were being forced to live in “gas chambers”. The bench termed it as “politically managed pollution”.  

'People are laughing at our country'

Contending that Centre and the Delhi government were blaming each other for water and air pollution, the Justice Arun Mishra opined that people were laughing at India because of this. He observed that the political parties were not taking the problem of pollution seriously. Moreover, Justice Mishra highlighted the rampant corruption in government agencies. Earlier in the day, the SC pulled up the Punjab and Haryana governments for not doing enough to control pollution. The bench issued a warning that officials could face heavy monetary penalties for their inability to curb stubble burning. 

Published:
