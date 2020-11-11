SC Grants Bail To Arnab Goswami, Republic's Fight For The Truth Will Remain Unfettered

Republic Media Network is grateful to the Honourable Supreme Court of India for its order today that granted bail to our Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, and with it safeguarded the personal liberties of not just an individual, not just a journalist, not just a news organisation but that of every citizen of India who takes shelter in the Constitution of this country while being rooted in the foundation of democracy.

We are deeply thankful and ever-indebted to Senior Advocate Harish Salve and the entire team at Pheonix Legal who have tirelessly worked round the clock, guided us and fought for us in the courts of law.

Today, more than ever before, a precedent has been set. It is a precedent of unshakeable belief in the judiciary of this country, in the people of the country and the power of the unstoppable truth that remains unshattered today, with the order of the Honourable Supreme Court.

The Republic Newsroom today is on its feet, with an inextinguishable resolve and an indomitable spirit to put news first and nation first without fear, favour, negotiation or compromise. Today, as Republic, we are stronger than ever before and we are fiercely fearless in our determination to pursue and fight for what is right in our loudest pitch. Nothing can temper our resolve.

After the series of canards and malicious campaigns to deny Arnab Goswami his fundamental rights, his constitutional rights and his human rights, the bail order today comes as a relief to not just us at Republic Media Network but also for concerned Indian citizens across the globe. Never before has an entire state machinery colluded and conspired against an independent news media organisation and an individual by using vicious methods and openly coercive tools to throttle fundamental rights.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court has not just upheld a citizen’s personal liberty but it has also sent a resounding message to the world that the Indian Judiciary is a perennial and absolute protector of the Constitution. The Hon’ble Supreme Court has led the way and ensured that institutional integrity, robust pillars and muscular systems of democracy are protected and stand tall in our great country.

The Honourable Supreme Court order has proven that assault, illegal arrest and coercive action cannot defeat the truth and trample upon personal liberties. We are grateful to the honourable judges who have renewed faith in our democracy, taken a position against state-sponsored oppression of the fourth estate and have ensured that a journalist’s voice is not muzzled. The order celebrates India’s diversity in thought and celebrates each one of them as it upholds the enshrined constitutional liberties. The order is a vindication of the very core of our democracy, of the spirit of our sovereign nation and the people of India.

The unforgivable violation of human rights and dignity have stained the books of history. The state machinery’s design to choke a free press has been inscribed as a sleight on our democracy. The intervention by the Honourable Supreme Court today that upheld and secured fundamental rights gives hope and solace to 1.3 billion Indians.

Arnab Goswami and Republic Media Networks' ongoing fight for justice, the fourth estate and most importantly, for the truth will remain unfettered, and the undeterred path for absolute justice will be paved from here on.

In the course of his arrest, Arnab Goswami was put through torture, he was paraded without footwear, he was dragged by his hair, he was pulled by his belt, his son was assaulted, his family was intimidated, he was taken to Taloja jail and he was moved around in blacked-out vans even as he said ‘my life is under threat’. The actions of the Maharashtra Police and those in the Maharashtra Government puppeteering this entire exercise will not go unchallenged.

Arnab's illegal arrest and the assault thereafter serves as an eternal blot and a wanton display of the complete erosion of all human rights in the state of Maharashtra. State excesses and its exercise in oppression will not stand in front of the spirit of Indian democracy.

Arnab Goswami and the Republic Media Network pledge that this is only the beginning of our fight.

We will continue forthrightly and relentlessly on our course, with the people on our side, to ensure answerability from those in power, hold to account those responsible for lapses, unmask the true facts with deep investigative journalism, and ceaselessly put Nation First.

The non-stop politically motivated witch hunt that began with a litany of FIRs over the Palghar coverage, that continued with breach of privilege notices, to a fake TRP scam where the FIR was against another channel to the reopening of a closed case in a manner that betrays due process - all of it reeks of malice. The entire campaign of vendetta, soaked in falsehoods, and drenched in lies will be exposed both before the courts of law and the courts of public opinion. The nation is watching, and the truth cannot be concealed, hidden, arrested, assaulted or buried for long.

Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami will not be cowed down by illegal arrests, gross assault or the mala fide attempt to subdue a thriving free press. Political witch hunts cannot and will not silence Republic, because you-- the people of India-- are Republic, and we are your voice.

To our viewers, well-wishers and supporters from across the world who have hit the streets roaring in support, signed petitions, made representations and appeals and filed complaints: We do not have words. You have been our source of courage, strength and hope through this tormenting ordeal unleashed by the Maharashtra Government. As the fight for justice continues against this unchecked vicious state machinery, we express that we are truly indebted to you through every moment of every day. Your faith in Arnab and Team Republic humbles us, as much as it inspires and drives us. Thank you for it.

And to all those who want to suppress our voice and crush our freedoms, Republic and Arnab have just one message: the game has just begun.