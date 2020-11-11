SC Grants Bail To Arnab Goswami: Smita Parikh, Payal Ghosh Celebrate, Say, 'India Shines'

On Wednesday, a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted bail to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The apex court was hearing Arnab's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea. It held that the Bombay HC was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail.

Celebrating the news, Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh and Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh took to their Twitter handle to express joy. 'Victory of truth', Smita wrote.

"Arnab’s bail establishes the broken faith in judiciary thank god it’s still “satyamev Jayate” victory of truth over personal vengeance and witch-hunt ! Government can’t be run on personal issues ! Law is same for all ! India shines," Smita Parikh wrote.

Bail is granted 🙏🏼 #ArnabWeAreWithYou — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 11, 2020

Earlier, a division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition, while it rejected the plea. The bench, however, clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail. It held that the rejection of the interim bail plea will not be construed as an impediment to Arnab seeking alternative remedies.

MASSIVE: Arnab Goswami granted interim bail by Supreme Court a week after his arrest

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on November 4, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

Arnab's Plea LIVE Updates: Supreme Court grants interim bail, observes HC was in error

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.