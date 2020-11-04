Last Updated:

Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Amid Nationwide Support Arnab Roars ‘people Will Win’

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Maharashtra Police after the latter barged into his residence and assaulted him

Arnab Goswami arrested
15:07 IST, November 4th 2020
#IndiaWithArnab petition is LIVE

 The #IndiaWithArnab petition is now LIVE on Republicworld.com

 

14:54 IST, November 4th 2020
Protests outside Alibag Court

 

14:47 IST, November 4th 2020
Protestors agitating against Arnab Goswami's arrest detained in Mumbai

 

14:45 IST, November 4th 2020
Haryana CM Khattar opposes misuse of power by Maharashtra govt

 

14:37 IST, November 4th 2020
SHOCKING visuals of Arnab Goswami being pulled out of his residence

 

14:32 IST, November 4th 2020
BJP neta Kirit Somaiya manhandled as Arnab leaves Court for medical checkup

 

14:27 IST, November 4th 2020
Arnab shows injury to hand after assault from Mumbai Police

 

14:22 IST, November 4th 2020
Arnab Goswami leaves for Court

 

14:19 IST, November 4th 2020
Attempt to block protests in favour of Arnab Goswami in Mumbai

 

14:04 IST, November 4th 2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemns attack on Arnab Goswami

 

