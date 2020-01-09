SC Issues Notice To EC, Centre On Use Of Plastic During Elections

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Centre and the Election Commission on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Edwin Wilson, demanding a ban on the use of plastic during the election process.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court has made the Election Commission along with the Central government parties to the PIL stating that a large amount of plastic is used during the campaigning and the polling period.

READ | Arunachal MLAs served water in flasks, not plastic bottles in Assembly

EC and Centre asked to respond in 6 weeks

The plea seeks directions to be issued to the Election Commission asking political parties to refrain from the use of plastic especially during the tenure of the election.

The Court issued a notice on the petition on Thursday and asked both, the Centre and the Election Commissions to file their responses on the PIL within six weeks.

READ | Bhubaneswar civic body organizes novel plastic waste management scheme

READ | Tata Vs Cyrus tussle: Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging NCLAT order on January 10