SC Judge Deplores Post-Diwali Polluted Delhi Air; Says 'weather Outside Not Good At All'

With Delhi witnessing an air quality that reached the 'severe' category, Supreme Court Judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Friday lamented the poor quality of air as the National Capital witnessed a rise in the level of pollution after Diwali festivities.

"I will shock you by saying that the only thing good about this morning is this event because the weather outside is not good at all," Justice Bhat said while addressing a gathering during the launch of a book.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 in Delhi-NCR rose from 243 micrograms per cubic metre at 6 PM on Diwali day to 410 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 AM on Friday, around seven times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

At around 5 am on Friday, PM10 levels surpassed 500 micrograms per cubic metre, peaking at 511 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 am. If PM2.5 and PM10 levels remain above 300 micrograms per cubic metre and 500 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively, for 48 hours or more, the air quality is classified as "emergency," according to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). At 8 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi had risen to 451 (severe), as low temperatures and fog in the morning allowed pollutants to accumulate.

As the heavy layer of smog partially blacked out the sun in the morning, residents from various parts of the city and its suburbs complained of headaches, itchy throats, and watery eyes. Concerned locals and environmental groups flocked to social media to publish photos and videos of fireworks, calling the cracker ban a "joke."

Pertinently, the Apex Court had recently made it clear that celebrations cannot be at the cost of others' health and had said that there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers and affirmed that those fireworks which incorporate Barium salts are restricted for use.

Apart from Justice Bhat, Delhi High Court judges Vipin Sanghi and Vibhu Bhakru were the guests of honour at the launch of the book 'Finding a Straight Line between Twists and Turns' written by Assem Chawla.

Commenting on the age of retirement of judges, Bhat said that they (judges) too would like to rest.

"I don't think I and justice Sanghi share the view that we would like the age of retirement to be extended. I think it is enough. Maybe for High Court judges, it should be increased to 65, certainly not beyond that. We too would like to rest," the SC judge said.

Justice Bhat added, "I think it is time also that we recognise that younger people also have a role. With youths, comes fresh ideas. They bring to the table a freshness of inquiry, a fullness of information about contemporary events, which we, old folks, are not only insulated but resistant to."

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), noted, "Fog conditions intensified in Delhi-NCR on Friday morning lowering visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Safdarjung Airport to the range of 200 to 500 metres at 5:30 am. Visibility in parts of the city dropped to 200 metres."

Thirty-three of Delhi's 39 air quality monitoring sites registered AQIs in the severe category. On Thursday night, the capital's air quality deteriorated to severe levels as residents celebrated Diwali by lighting firecrackers in defiance of the government's ban, despite a spike in smoke from field fires. On Friday morning, the air quality in the neighbouring cities of Faridabad (454), Greater Noida (410), Ghaziabad (438), Gurgaon (473), and Noida (456) was extremely poor.

An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded as good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

