SC Refuses To Gag Media On Markaz Issue; To Hear Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Plea Next Week

On Monday, a Supreme Court bench led by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde refused to gag the media on Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's plea seeking action against sections of the media spreading communal hatred in relation to the Markaz Nizamuddin controversy. While hearing the matter, the bench stressed that the Press Council of India has to be made a party to the case. When the counsel for the petitioner argued that people have been attacked because of media reports, the CJI reportedly remarked that defamation was a remedy.

Mentioning that the apex court wanted to make solid long-term measures about news items, the CJI stated that the matter will be heard next week.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files plea

The petition filed by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind contended that the unfortunate incident of Tablighi Jamaat was being used to demonise and blame the entire Muslim community. Observing that there were several fake reports and videos circulating on social media showing Muslims in a bad light, it sought directions to the Centre to stop the dissemination of fake news. Moreover, the plea claimed that this demonisation of the community has led to a serious threat to life and liberty of Muslims and violated their right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind maintained that all sections of the media should have a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news is not disseminated.

The Markaz controversy

The controversy erupted when 24 people who had attended the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for COVID-19. Thousands of people who participated in the event traveled to various states in India, risking the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 1746 individuals including 216 foreigners were staying in the Markaz building as of March 21.

As per the Delhi government, the religious congregation violated the prevailing orders, which prohibited large gatherings. However, the Markaz claimed that it had not flouted the rules and discontinued the religious function after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. Instead, it alleged that many of the attendees were stuck due to the unavailability of transport services.

On March 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs blacklisted 960 foreigners who were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities despite being on a tourist visa. The MHA directed the Delhi Police and DGPs of all concerned states to take legal action against these foreigners for violating the provisions of Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The Markaz attendees constitute a majority of COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, Assam, Tamil Nadu and many other states in the last few days.

