Assam Seals 'hotspot' At Guwahati Mosque Where 8 Markaz Attendees Held Congregation Of 100

Announcing the state's first Coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspot, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, said that the Athgaon Kabristhan Masjid in Guwahati has been sealed for 14 days. He added that the structure was declared as a self-containment zone after 8 Nizamuddin Markaz attendees had stayed there and held a congregation in the Masjid. Assam also witnessed in the first death due to COVID-19 on Friday, with its case tally at 29.

Assam reports first COVID-19 death

Assam's first fatality was a patient hailing from Hailakandi district - who died in the early morning at Silchar Medical College Hospital. The condition of the 65-year-old retired BSF personnel turned 'alarming' on Thursday and he was shifted to SMCH during the day. The person was confirmed coronavirus-positive on Tuesday night and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, apart from returning from Saudi Arabia.

Assam govt to file cases against Markaz attendees

Assam government has announced it will start filing cases against all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, who test positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Sarma informed that the government has zeroed in on 831 attendees from Assam - others are being identified through Mosque Committees. Moreover, Assam had also given a deadline to all Markaz attendees to surrender to the police.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On March 30, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area owing to the nationwide lockdown. All 2631 occupants have been evacuated and the building has been sanitised. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown is currently searching for him by raiding possible hideouts.

