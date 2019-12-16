SC Refuses Urgent Hearing For Plea Seeking Action Against Police In Tis Hazari Incident

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently listen to a petition seeking disciplinary action against Delhi Police personnel who had laid siege at the police headquarters in the national capital following the Tis Hazari clashes last month. "The Delhi High Court is seized of the matter. Let the Delhi High Court hear the matter," Justice Mishra said. The matter was mentioned before a division bench headed by Justice Mishra by lawyer G S Mani. He sought a direction to register FIR against the police officials.

Police laid siege at police headquarters

The petition requested a direction against the personnel who had "conducted and participated in an unprecedented 11-12 hour-long protest and agitation held on November 5 in and around their Commissioner of police, headquarters at ITO, Supreme Court and India gate areas against lawyers." The police laid siege at the police headquarters after they clashed with lawyers in Tis Hazari court complex following an argument over the parking issue on November 2, last month.

During the confrontation, both sides had received injuries. A lawyer allegedly sustained injuries after getting shot at by the police. At least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured in the clash over a parking dispute at the Tis Hazari court on November 2. During the clash, 17 vehicles were vandalised. The Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash by one of its retired judges. Following the court's directions, Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh were also transferred. Following the clash, lawyers in the six district courts went on a strike.

Ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to cops injured

After the clashes, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved an ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to 21 policemen injured. According to an order issued on November 25, eight policemen who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each, while 13 with "simple injuries" will get financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each for their immediate medical needs. "Approval of the Lt. Governor is hereby conveyed for grant of ex-gratia payment to the tune of Rs 7,90,000 on account of payment to eight seriously injured police personnel @ Rs 50,000 per person and to thirteen police personnel with simple injuries @ Rs 30,000 per person as financial assistance for immediate medical needs..." it stated.

