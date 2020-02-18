SC To Hear Liquor Baron Vijay Mallya's Plea Challenging ED's Decision To Seize His Assets

After the liquor baron, Vijay Mallya spoke to the press post the third hearing of his case in UK High Court in London, he has filed a plea against ED and CBI in the Supreme Court of India. The apex court, on February 18 confirmed that they will hear the petition filed by the fugitive businessman. This came after Mallya, on February 14 said that ED and CBI are being unreasonable with him. He blamed ED for attaching assets on the basis of the complaint filed by the banks.

Mallya hits out at ED, CBI

When asked about how he felt after the hearings in UK High Court, Vijay Mallya said, “I should be where my family is. Yes, I have an interest in India. CBI & ED have been unreasonable, all they have been doing to me over the past 4 years is totally unreasonable. I request the banks with folded hands to take 100% of their principal back immediately. ED attached assets on complaints of banks. I have not committed any offences under PMLA that ED can attach my assets. Now I am saying, please banks take your money.”

"ED on one side and banks on the other side are fighting over the same asset. I have not borrowed any money from ED. In fact, I did not borrow money myself from banks, Kingfisher airlines did. I am mulling to honour my guarantee and pay them in full," he said.

Plea against Westminster magistrates court's judgment

Mallya had filed an appeal against the Westminster magistrates court’s 2018 ruling which had cleared his extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. On Tuesday, his defence team maintained that there is no prima facie case against him in India to justify the extradition as against Indian government's stand of major financial offences against Mallya. His lawyers have challenged the Westminster magistrates court's ruling stating that there were multiple errors while understanding the documents in the court's judgment.

