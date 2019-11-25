The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Scary Video Of Python Attacking Deer At Lightning Speed Takes Internet By Storm

General News

A video of a python tactfully attacking a deer has gone viral on the internet and the video footage was captured on an e-surveillance camera at Maharashtra.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

A video of a python tactfully attacking a deer has gone viral on the internet. The video footage was captured on a surveillance camera at Central Chanda Division in Maharashtra. The video was shared by a forest official Susanta Nanda on Twitter and the video footage captured the whole incident that began with a herd of deer peacefully drinking water from a pond.
Just after a few moments, a huge python jumped out of the muddy swamp, coiled itself around its prey, pulled it into the water grabbing the deer by its neck. The deadly snake was waiting for the right opportunity to capture the deer at lightning speed.

READ: Leopard And Python Battle It Out In A Nail-biting Death Match

Pythons use a separate kind of technique by jumping and striking the prey grabbing it with their teeth in just about 50 milliseconds only. Netizens are surprised by the quick attack of the python.

READ: Giant Python Falls Through Spa's Ceiling In China After Living There For 10 Yrs

Netizens Reactions

 

The third user wrote, "Python Perfect catch."

Another user wrote that it was brutal but amazing

Another user shockingly wrote, "I didn’t know pythons could be this swift!!! Phewww

Another user wrote, "Python Perfect catch."

Another user wrote a funny comment, "That's called perfect gorilla attack."

READ: World's Biggest Burmese Python Lives Inside 3-bed House In UK

READ: Indiana Woman Found Dead With 8-foot Python Around Her Neck

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG