Scary Video Of Python Attacking Deer At Lightning Speed Takes Internet By Storm

A video of a python tactfully attacking a deer has gone viral on the internet. The video footage was captured on a surveillance camera at Central Chanda Division in Maharashtra. The video was shared by a forest official Susanta Nanda on Twitter and the video footage captured the whole incident that began with a herd of deer peacefully drinking water from a pond.

Just after a few moments, a huge python jumped out of the muddy swamp, coiled itself around its prey, pulled it into the water grabbing the deer by its neck. The deadly snake was waiting for the right opportunity to capture the deer at lightning speed.

One of the clip from E surveillance Video of Central Chanda Division from Maharashtra. When pythons kill prey, they use a kind of ambush technique by jumping & striking the prey, grabbing it with their teeth in around 50 milliseconds only. ( Humans take 200ms to blink an eye). pic.twitter.com/e0jPrz1hVx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 21, 2019

Pythons use a separate kind of technique by jumping and striking the prey grabbing it with their teeth in just about 50 milliseconds only. Netizens are surprised by the quick attack of the python.

Netizens Reactions

My God, very swift, sir then many handle Python by holding it, it attacks like this only when it is hungry? If so how do v identify its status to be careful or not so careful etc? — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) November 21, 2019

Wow, that strike was fast. And I though pythons are lazy creatures🤔 — Oppukuchappani (@oppukuchappani) November 21, 2019

The third user wrote, "Python Perfect catch."

Another user wrote that it was brutal but amazing

Another user shockingly wrote, "I didn’t know pythons could be this swift!!! Phewww

Another user wrote a funny comment, "That's called perfect gorilla attack."

