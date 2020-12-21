'Scientific Community Rose To The Occasion In 2020': Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

While addressing a press conference on the sixth India International Science Festival-2020, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan praised the scientific community across the world and called the year 2020 a "year of science" as the scientific community has been making every possible effort to come up with potential vaccines to counter the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and for innovating new technologies to adapt to the new normal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "The year of 2020, we have been witness to a lot of turmoil and sufferings. Many people lost their lives to COVID-19 including the frontline warriors who gave their lives while saving others from COVID-19. Despite all of that, I would like to call 2020 a year of science or a year dedicated to the scientific community as the community really rose to the occasion despite COVID-19, not only in India but across the world. We got to see the collaboration of national and international communities for science."

As a precautionary measure, the Centre on Monday suspended the flights originating from the UK in the wake of the mutating Coronavirus strain which is said to be spread faster than the earlier one and is also the reason for increasing cases in the UK. Responding to it earlier in the day, the Health Minister had stated that the government is alert and that there is no need to panic.

Last week, while address media, the health minister had said that getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will be a voluntary decision by the citizens and will not be enforced by the government. He also stated that the vaccines which will be introduced in India will be on par with global standards and as effective as the vaccines developed in other countries. He also laid down the procedure for the inoculation of the vaccine when launched in India.

"Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of the vaccine for protecting oneself against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers," the ministry said in response to a question on if it is mandatory to take the shot.

Six vaccines to be introduced in India

Six vaccines are in the fray to be introduced in India to counter the threat of COVID-19 - Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, the second one being ZyCov-D developed by Zydus Cadila, the third one by is an mRNA vaccine developed by Gennova. The fourth one is developed by Oxford vaccine in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India. Moreover, Sputnik V vaccine is also being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Russia's Gamaleya National Centre, will be introduced in India. The sixth one manufactured by Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad, in collaboration with MIT, USA is also undergoing clinical trials in India.

