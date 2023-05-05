SCO Meet: China Calls For More Bilaterals With India, Says ‘Border Generally Stable Now’

Pushing for more bilateral with India, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang while meeting his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, on Thursday on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting stated that the situation at the India-China border is generally stable now. He further stated that both sides should collectively work towards maintaining “sustainable peace and tranquillity” in the border areas.

This Chinese Foreign Minister’s statement came while the two countries are struggling to normalise their relationship in view of the ongoing military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Delhi and Beijing are in a standoff in the Ladakh sector for three years since 2020 with both sides deploying troops along the LAC.

Giving a solution to resolve the stand-off, Qin said, “The two sides should continue to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate the existing achievements, strictly abide by relevant agreements, push for further cooling and easing of the border situation and maintain sustainable peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

According to the Chinese statement issued early on Friday, Qin said that the two countries need to “draw lessons from history and approach the bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective”. Stating that the two countries should “respect” each other, the Chinese Foreign Minister said, “India and China should embark on a new path of harmonious coexistence, peaceful development and common rejuvenation.”

Jaishankar on meeting Chinese FM

Informing about the bilateral talks with the Chinese minister, Jaishankar tweeted, “A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. The focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

Jaishankar added that the two ministers also discussed SCO, G20, and BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) during the meeting.

A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.



Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS. pic.twitter.com/hxheaPnTqG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2023

(With agency inputs)