SCO Meet: Jaishankar Nails Pak On Cross-border Terror, Says No Justification For Terror

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his opening remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa called out Pakistan over terrorism by saying that "cross-border terrorism" must be stopped. He also stated that India firmly believes that there is no justification for terrorism.

Speaking at the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa on Friday, EAM S Jaishankar said, "The menace of terrorism continues unabated. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO." The EAM further in his address stated that taking eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to the security interests.

The EAM also spoke on India's SCO presidency, saying, "India attaches great importance to the development of multifaceted cooperation in SCO and to the promotion of peace, stability... As SCO chair we've initiated an unprecedented engagement with SCO observers and dialogue partners by inviting them to participate in more than 14 social-cultural events," the EAM said.

"Under our presidency of SCO, we successfully concluded more than 100 meetings and events, including 15 ministerial-level meets," Jaishankar said.

He also spoke on the Afghanistan issue saying, "Unfolding situation in Afghanistan remains at the centre of our attention; efforts should be directed towards the welfare of Afghan people." He said that India's immediate priorities in Afghanistan include providing humanitarian aid, ensuring truly inclusive govt, and combating terror.

On India's effort to make English the third official language of SCO, he said, "I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced... I also seek the support of member states for the long-standing demand of India to make English as the 3rd official language of SCO, to enable a deeper engagement with English-speaking member states."