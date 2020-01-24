Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Promises To Hire Over 1,500 Coaches To Fill Vacancies

There is a reason to cheer for all the aspiring coaches ahead of the Olympics as Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that said the Ministry has decided to recruit around 1500 coaches to fill up existing vacancies and ensured full support to the country's athletes.

'We are not going to wait for the 8 years period': Kiren Rijiju

"We are not going to wait for the 8 years period and will promote the assistant coaches to senior-level after a few years on the basis of their service record so that there is no dearth of coaches. There are approximately 1500 vacancies for coaches, whom we couldn't hire due to technical reasons. So we have decided to fill up these vacancies in the coming days.

We are hiring reputed foreign coaches, irrespective of their remuneration. There will be no shortage of funds for the training of the Indian athletes. There are some very good Indian trainers and coaches and we are hiring them as well," Rijiju said on the sidelines of a program celebrating ''National Girl Child Day''.



Kiren Rijiju hails India's women athletes

Hailing the country's women athletes on the occasion, Rijiju said: "The performance of Indian women athletes in Olympics and world championships are better than men. They win more medals than the boys in international tournaments. We have told the sports training centers to give equal opportunities to women. If we don't encourage women, our 60 percent chance of winning medal will be gone. They train as harder and have equal standing as men." he added.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)